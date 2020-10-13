Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. Has $6.05 Million Stock Holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. reduced its position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 13.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,792 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 3,257 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises about 1.6% of Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $6,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 4.5% in the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 0.5% in the second quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 7,634 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,912,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 0.3% in the second quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,155 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,295,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. TCG Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 3.0% in the second quarter. TCG Advisors LP now owns 1,381 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 1.4% in the second quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. 69.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HD stock traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $288.22. The company had a trading volume of 52,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,010,159. The company has a market capitalization of $308.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.09. Home Depot Inc has a 12-month low of $140.63 and a 12-month high of $292.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $278.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $249.27.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $38.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.13 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 583.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.17 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 11.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 2nd. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, September 18th. Nomura Instinet raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $252.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $330.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.79.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 13,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total transaction of $3,738,220.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,086,229.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 50,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.43, for a total transaction of $13,953,633.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,735 shares in the company, valued at $17,341,836.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,304 shares of company stock worth $32,088,591 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

