Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. Has $531,000 Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. reduced its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 3.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,446,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,924,836,000 after purchasing an additional 772,245 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 11.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,184,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $731,607,000 after acquiring an additional 438,056 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 28.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,784,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $537,817,000 after acquiring an additional 840,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,707,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $648,301,000 after acquiring an additional 135,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 22.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,971,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $344,769,000 after acquiring an additional 367,413 shares in the last quarter. 78.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ITW traded down $1.59 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $202.22. 6,382 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,394,061. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.94 and a 52-week high of $206.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $196.51 and a 200-day moving average of $176.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.15.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.31. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.80% and a net margin of 17.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.84%.

In related news, EVP John R. Hartnett sold 19,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.96, for a total transaction of $3,769,806.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,658,510.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael M. Larsen sold 66,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.09, for a total value of $12,501,540.89. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,319 shares in the company, valued at $9,788,361.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 143,879 shares of company stock worth $27,240,677 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ITW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $168.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $174.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.69.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

