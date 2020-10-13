Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. Decreases Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. reduced its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 19.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,550 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the period. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 44.0% in the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 12,672 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 3,873 shares in the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.7% in the second quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 106,753 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $9,760,000 after buying an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter worth about $203,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $38,642,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter worth about $81,000. Institutional investors own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

ABT stock traded down $1.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $109.69. The company had a trading volume of 83,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,243,012. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $61.61 and a 52-week high of $114.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.19, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

In other news, SVP Michael J. Pederson sold 23,008 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $2,254,784.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 96,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,496,102. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 6,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.80, for a total transaction of $683,031.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,996,291.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 114,771 shares of company stock worth $12,220,943 over the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ABT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.44.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

