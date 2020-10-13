Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $21.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Green Brick Partners, Inc. is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, marketing and sale of residential projects. It operates primarily in Dallas, Fort Worth, Texas, Atlanta and Georgia. Green Brick Partners, Inc., formerly known as BioFuel Energy Corp, is based in Plano, Texas. “

Get Green Brick Partners alerts:

GRBK has been the topic of several other research reports. JMP Securities started coverage on Green Brick Partners in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Green Brick Partners from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. B. Riley Securities assumed coverage on shares of Green Brick Partners in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Green Brick Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Green Brick Partners from $18.50 to $22.50 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.58.

Shares of NASDAQ GRBK opened at $18.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $944.85 million, a P/E ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.28. Green Brick Partners has a one year low of $5.66 and a one year high of $19.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $232.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.60 million. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 14.82%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Green Brick Partners will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,273,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Green Brick Partners by 137.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 154,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,825,000 after buying an additional 89,215 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 54.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 212,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,707,000 after buying an additional 74,340 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Green Brick Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $401,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

About Green Brick Partners

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in Builder Operations and Land Development segments. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Green Brick Partners (GRBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Green Brick Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Brick Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.