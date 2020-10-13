Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Great Western Bancorp Inc. is a full-service regional bank holding company. It focuses on business and agribusiness banking, complemented by retail banking and wealth management services. The Bank’s loan portfolio consists primarily of business loans, comprised of commercial and industrial, and agribusiness loans. It also provides a range of deposit and loan products to its retail customers through several channels, including its branch network, online banking system, mobile banking applications and customer care centers. The Bank provides wealth management solutions consisting of financial planning, private banking, investment management, and trust services. Great Western Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. “

GWB has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised Great Western Bancorp from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Sunday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Great Western Bancorp from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. DA Davidson raised shares of Great Western Bancorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Great Western Bancorp from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Great Western Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.67.

Shares of NYSE:GWB opened at $14.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $809.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.82. Great Western Bancorp has a 52-week low of $10.86 and a 52-week high of $36.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). Great Western Bancorp had a negative net margin of 120.07% and a positive return on equity of 8.39%. The firm had revenue of $108.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Great Western Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Great Western Bancorp will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Frances Pallas Grieb bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.15 per share, for a total transaction of $26,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Charles Borrecco bought 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.93 per share, for a total transaction of $34,911.00. In the last three months, insiders have bought 30,120 shares of company stock worth $384,894. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 68.3% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 53,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 21,500 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 4.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 447,252 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,154,000 after buying an additional 19,595 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 26.7% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 244,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,359,000 after acquiring an additional 51,500 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp in the second quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Great Western Bancorp by 25.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 781,337 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,751,000 after acquiring an additional 159,646 shares during the period. 96.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

