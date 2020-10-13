Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) Stock Position Lifted by Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.

Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. increased its position in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Global Payments comprises about 1.3% of Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $1,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in Global Payments by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,954,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $714,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709,354 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 99.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,452,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $209,501,000 after buying an additional 725,797 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Global Payments by 441.4% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 651,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $110,516,000 after purchasing an additional 531,201 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global Payments in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,284,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,795,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $304,541,000 after purchasing an additional 281,375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on GPN. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Global Payments in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $199.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Global Payments from $183.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on Global Payments from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Global Payments from $190.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.59.

NYSE:GPN traded down $1.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $181.68. 11,565 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,060,101. Global Payments Inc has a 1 year low of $105.54 and a 1 year high of $209.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.10.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 5.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 71.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Global Payments Inc will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th were issued a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 7,224 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.90, for a total transaction of $1,263,477.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,617,263.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total transaction of $85,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,182,423.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,224 shares of company stock valued at $1,432,333. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

