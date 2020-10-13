Givaudan’s (GVDBF) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their neutral rating on shares of Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDBF) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Shares of GVDBF opened at $4,350.00 on Friday. Givaudan has a one year low of $2,748.00 and a one year high of $4,481.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4,310.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,762.56.

Givaudan Company Profile

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fragrance and flavor products to the food, beverage, consumer goods, and fragrance and cosmetics industries worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance and Flavour. The Fragrance division provides fragrance ingredients and active beauty products; fine fragrances; and fragrances for use in fabric and personal care, skin and hair care, household, and oral care products.

