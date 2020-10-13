Givaudan (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) Receives Overweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Givaudan (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

SXYAY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Givaudan from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, September 7th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. UBS Group reiterated a sell rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, HSBC lowered Givaudan from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Givaudan presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS:SXYAY opened at $26.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.21. Givaudan has a 52 week low of $13.15 and a 52 week high of $26.38.

