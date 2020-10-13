Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gildan Activewear Inc. is a manufacturer and marketer of premium quality branded basic activewear for sale principally into the wholesale imprinted activewear segment of the North American apparel market. The company sells premium quality 100% cotton T-shirts and premium quality sweatshirts, in a variety of weights, sizes, colors and styles, as blanks, which are ultimately decorated with designs and logos for sale to consumers. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities raised their price target on Gildan Activewear from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Gildan Activewear from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.15.

Shares of NYSE:GIL opened at $22.65 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.31 and its 200-day moving average is $16.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 4.74. Gildan Activewear has a 52 week low of $9.42 and a 52 week high of $35.59. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of -20.78 and a beta of 1.41.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The textile maker reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.78). The firm had revenue of $229.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.40 million. Gildan Activewear had a negative net margin of 10.14% and a positive return on equity of 0.37%. Gildan Activewear’s quarterly revenue was down 71.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Gildan Activewear will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,910 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after acquiring an additional 12,174 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 46.9% during the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 55,441 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 17,704 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 162.4% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,200,882 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $15,323,000 after purchasing an additional 743,176 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 728,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $23,332,000 after buying an additional 126,695 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,051,462 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $128,066,000 after buying an additional 209,010 shares in the last quarter. 76.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil, Alstyle, and Gold Toe brands.

