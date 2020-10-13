Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) Price Target Raised to $33.00

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) had its target price boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Gentex’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.84 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Gentex from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Gentex in a research report on Monday, June 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gentex from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Gentex from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.88.

NASDAQ GNTX opened at $27.61 on Friday. Gentex has a 52 week low of $19.48 and a 52 week high of $31.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.72.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $229.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.36 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 18.60%. Gentex’s revenue was down 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gentex will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. Gentex’s payout ratio is 28.92%.

In other Gentex news, CEO Steven R. Downing sold 23,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $664,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,259 shares in the company, valued at $4,355,014.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven R. Downing sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $154,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,700 shares of company stock valued at $897,075. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNTX. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 1,265.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,721 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Gentex in the second quarter worth about $80,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gentex during the first quarter worth about $90,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gentex by 38.8% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,987 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gentex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $105,000. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

