General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. reduced its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,325 shares during the period. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in General Mills by 5.9% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 113,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,005,000 after acquiring an additional 6,312 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its position in General Mills by 5.5% during the first quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 9,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in General Mills by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 15,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 2,687 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP boosted its position in General Mills by 215.6% during the first quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 14,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 9,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in General Mills by 7.0% in the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. 72.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GIS traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $62.41. The company had a trading volume of 66,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,237,660. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.07 and a 200-day moving average of $60.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $38.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.60. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.59 and a 12 month high of $66.14.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 23rd. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 28.46%. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. This is a positive change from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.51%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GIS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. CSFB upgraded shares of General Mills to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on General Mills from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Mills presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.56.

In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.64, for a total transaction of $664,849.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,952,480.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 2,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $173,488.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,723 shares in the company, valued at $2,779,131.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

