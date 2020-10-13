GAP (NYSE:GPS) Price Target Increased to $21.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

GAP (NYSE:GPS) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on GPS. Bank of America upgraded shares of GAP from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on GAP from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on GAP from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on GAP from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised GAP from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.84.

Shares of NYSE GPS opened at $19.28 on Friday. GAP has a 12-month low of $5.26 and a 12-month high of $20.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.43 and a 200 day moving average of $12.16.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.24. GAP had a negative return on equity of 18.48% and a negative net margin of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. GAP’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that GAP will post -2.02 EPS for the current year.

In other GAP news, insider Julie Gruber sold 29,109 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total value of $436,052.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 36,830 shares of GAP stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total value of $647,471.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,003,554.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 45.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GAP during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of GAP by 45,000.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of GAP by 190.7% in the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 3,049 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of GAP by 2,848.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,007 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in shares of GAP by 295.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 3,646 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,723 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.25% of the company’s stock.

About GAP

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

