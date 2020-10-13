GalianoGoldInc . (NYSE:GAU) PT Raised to $2.50

GalianoGoldInc . (NYSE:GAU) had its price target lifted by analysts at Scotiabank from $2.25 to $2.50 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 86.57% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on GAU. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.40 price objective on shares of GalianoGoldInc . in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of GalianoGoldInc . from $2.60 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Desjardins began coverage on shares of GalianoGoldInc . in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.25 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.68.

Get GalianoGoldInc . alerts:

Shares of GAU traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,006,449. The company has a market cap of $305.78 million, a P/E ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.46. GalianoGoldInc . has a 52-week low of $0.56 and a 52-week high of $2.12.

GalianoGoldInc . (NYSE:GAU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Analysts forecast that GalianoGoldInc . will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GAU. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in GalianoGoldInc . in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GalianoGoldInc . during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in GalianoGoldInc . in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in GalianoGoldInc . in the second quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in GalianoGoldInc . in the 2nd quarter valued at about $165,000. 34.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GalianoGoldInc . Company Profile

Asanko Gold, Inc is an exploration company. It engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral resources in West Ghana. The company was founded by Ivan James Bebek and Shawn Kristen Wallace on September 23, 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for GalianoGoldInc . Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GalianoGoldInc . and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.