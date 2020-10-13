Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) (ETR:FME) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) (ETR:FME) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €83.07 ($97.73).

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €81.00 ($95.29) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €84.00 ($98.82) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Warburg Research set a €84.00 ($98.82) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Independent Research set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group set a €95.00 ($111.76) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th.

ETR FME opened at €72.46 ($85.25) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is €71.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is €71.77. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of €53.50 ($62.94) and a 12-month high of €81.10 ($95.41). The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.16.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

