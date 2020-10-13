Flexion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FLXN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Flexion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FLXN) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.15.

Several research analysts have commented on FLXN shares. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Flexion Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLXN. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 61,300 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 4,130 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Flexion Therapeutics by 18.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 174,912 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 26,763 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 71.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 391,987 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,085,000 after purchasing an additional 163,383 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 61,700 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 508,040 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,998,000 after purchasing an additional 34,523 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FLXN opened at $12.88 on Thursday. Flexion Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.01 and a 12 month high of $22.98. The company has a market capitalization of $565.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 6.60 and a quick ratio of 6.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.14.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $15.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.46 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Flexion Therapeutics will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Flexion Therapeutics Company Profile

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of anti-inflammatory and analgesic therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) pain of the knee in the United States.

