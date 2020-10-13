FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

FCFS opened at $59.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 0.51. FirstCash has a one year low of $55.22 and a one year high of $96.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. FirstCash had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $412.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.55 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that FirstCash will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FirstCash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

