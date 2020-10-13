First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Stock Position Decreased by Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.

Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 185.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,243,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,591,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106,708 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,210,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,612,000 after purchasing an additional 183,027 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,360,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,608,000 after purchasing an additional 75,774 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,065,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,931,000 after purchasing an additional 491,613 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 993,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,672,000 after buying an additional 50,497 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:FTSM traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.07. 888,981 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,075,814. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.86. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1-year low of $56.43 and a 1-year high of $60.24.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 30th.

