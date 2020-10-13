Financial Comparison: Brother Industries (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) vs. Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF)

Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) and Brother Industries (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Brother Industries shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Constellation Software pays an annual dividend of $4.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Brother Industries pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Brother Industries pays out 24.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Constellation Software and Brother Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Constellation Software 9.19% 98.68% 19.73% Brother Industries 7.08% 9.65% 6.02%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Constellation Software and Brother Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Constellation Software 0 1 3 0 2.75 Brother Industries 0 1 0 0 2.00

Constellation Software presently has a consensus target price of $1,716.67, indicating a potential upside of 44.75%. Given Constellation Software’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Constellation Software is more favorable than Brother Industries.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Constellation Software and Brother Industries’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Constellation Software $3.49 billion N/A $333.00 million N/A N/A Brother Industries $5.49 billion 0.78 $454.74 million $3.50 9.36

Brother Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Constellation Software.

Summary

Constellation Software beats Brother Industries on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Constellation Software Company Profile

Constellation Software Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, installation, and customization of software to various markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Public Sector and Private Sector. The Public Sector segment develops and distributes software solutions primarily to government and government-related customers. The Private Sector segment develops and distributes software solutions, principally to commercial customers. The company also provides related professional and support services. Constellation Software Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Brother Industries Company Profile

Brother Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells communications and printing equipment in Japan, the Americas, Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Printing & Solutions Business, Personal & Home Business, Machinery Business, Network & Contents Business, Domino Business, and Others segments. The Printing & Solutions Business segment offers laser and inkjet printers; all-in-one black-and-white laser and color printers; fax machines and scanners; and electronic stationary comprising labeling systems, and label and mobile printers. The Personal & Home Business segment provides home sewing and cutting machines, sewing and embroidery machines, and commercial embroidery machines. The Machinery Business segment offers industrial sewing machines, machine tools, and garment printers, as well as industrial parts, such as reducers and gears. The Network & Contents Business segment provides online karaoke systems, music boxes, applications for smartphones/tablets, health care supporting equipment, and content services, as well as manages Karaoke clubs. The Domino Business segment offers coding and marking equipment, and digital printing equipment. The Others segment engages in real estate and other activities. The company was formerly known as Nippon Sewing Machine Manufacturing Co. and changed its name to Brother Industries, Ltd. in 1962. Brother Industries, Ltd. was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Nagoya, Japan.

