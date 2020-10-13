Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) Raised to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Fiesta Restaurant Group from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Fiesta Restaurant Group from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.00.

NASDAQ:FRGI opened at $10.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $270.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 1.80. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a twelve month low of $2.72 and a twelve month high of $13.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.84.

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.19. Fiesta Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 4.24%. The business had revenue of $121.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.37 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fiesta Restaurant Group will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 5.2% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 86,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 136,316 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 35,770 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 280,609 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 79,327 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,768 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 5,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Fiesta Restaurant Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $228,000.

Fiesta Restaurant Group Company Profile

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brands. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items; and Taco Cabana restaurants that provide Mexican inspired food made fresh by hand.

