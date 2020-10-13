Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (NASDAQ:FMAO) Now Covered by Stephens

Stephens started coverage on shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (NASDAQ:FMAO) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $22.50 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

FMAO has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Boenning Scattergood began coverage on shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) from $23.50 to $21.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.67.

Shares of FMAO stock opened at $20.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $227.14 million, a P/E ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.91 and a 200-day moving average of $21.68. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.40 and a 12-month high of $31.80.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (NASDAQ:FMAO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $17.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.30 million. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 21.97%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 29th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This is a positive change from Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 28th. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

In other news, CEO Lars B. Eller bought 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.90 per share, for a total transaction of $50,370.00. 9.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) by 117.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) by 41.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. 19.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and other financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking accounts; savings and time deposits, including certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement accounts and health savings accounts.

