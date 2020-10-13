Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (NASDAQ:FMAO) Earns Media Sentiment Rating of -2.33

Media coverage about Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (NASDAQ:FMAO) has trended negative this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) earned a media sentiment score of -2.33 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news articles about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of FMAO stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.06. The company had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,956. The stock has a market cap of $227.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.68. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.40 and a 52-week high of $31.80.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (NASDAQ:FMAO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $17.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.30 million. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) had a net margin of 21.97% and a return on equity of 7.77%. Analysts anticipate that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. This is a positive change from Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 28th. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH)’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FMAO. Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) from $23.50 to $21.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) in a research report on Friday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $22.50 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.67.

In other Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) news, CEO Lars B. Eller bought 2,300 shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.90 per share, with a total value of $50,370.00. Corporate insiders own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and other financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking accounts; savings and time deposits, including certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement accounts and health savings accounts.

