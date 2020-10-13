Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) PT Raised to $429.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) had its price objective hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $415.00 to $429.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the technology company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Fair Isaac’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.64 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.88 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.15 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.82 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on FICO. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fair Isaac from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $460.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $469.86.

FICO opened at $444.52 on Friday. Fair Isaac has a 1-year low of $177.65 and a 1-year high of $452.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a PE ratio of 57.65 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $427.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $392.86.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.42. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 91.50%. The business had revenue of $313.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.50 earnings per share. Fair Isaac’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Fair Isaac will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 2,806 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.99, for a total transaction of $1,226,193.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,226,193.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William J. Lansing sold 28,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.56, for a total value of $12,197,674.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 190,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,433,256.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 86,294 shares of company stock worth $37,014,193. Insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Melvin Capital Management LP increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 965,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $296,921,000 after buying an additional 390,000 shares during the last quarter. AF Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Fair Isaac during the second quarter worth about $159,563,000. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Fair Isaac by 89.9% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 405,921 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,691,000 after purchasing an additional 192,142 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Fair Isaac by 4,496.6% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 116,201 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,577,000 after purchasing an additional 113,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 341,258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,002,000 after purchasing an additional 110,936 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

