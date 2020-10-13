Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Acquired by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,207 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $3,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Facebook by 16.1% in the third quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 4,754 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the third quarter valued at about $79,000. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Facebook by 14.2% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 5,737 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Facebook by 10.1% in the third quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 44,249 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $11,589,000 after buying an additional 4,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Facebook by 1.2% in the third quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 36,931 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $9,672,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

FB stock traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $276.68. 545,319 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,644,908. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.10 and a 1-year high of $304.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $269.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.86. The company has a market cap of $785.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $18.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 22.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.39, for a total transaction of $296,154.87. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,182 shares in the company, valued at $1,093,132.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.76, for a total transaction of $45,543.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $450,269.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,597 shares of company stock worth $9,302,058. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Facebook in a report on Monday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $283.11.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Story: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.