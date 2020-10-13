F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) will announce $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for F.N.B.’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the highest is $0.33. F.N.B. reported earnings of $0.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 25.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 19th.
On average, analysts expect that F.N.B. will report full-year earnings of $0.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $1.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.94. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow F.N.B..
F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The bank reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $305.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.20 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 21.82%.
Shares of FNB traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.43. 88,566 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,517,087. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.40. F.N.B. has a 12 month low of $5.05 and a 12 month high of $12.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.
About F.N.B.
F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.
