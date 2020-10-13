F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) will announce $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for F.N.B.’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the highest is $0.33. F.N.B. reported earnings of $0.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 25.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that F.N.B. will report full-year earnings of $0.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $1.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.94. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow F.N.B..

Get F.N.B. alerts:

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The bank reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $305.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.20 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 21.82%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FNB. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in F.N.B. by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,003,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,523,000 after buying an additional 371,942 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in F.N.B. by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 108,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 16,400 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in F.N.B. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in F.N.B. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in F.N.B. by 891.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 221,125 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 198,826 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FNB traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.43. 88,566 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,517,087. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.40. F.N.B. has a 12 month low of $5.05 and a 12 month high of $12.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

About F.N.B.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

Recommended Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on F.N.B. (FNB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.