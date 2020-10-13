Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) Given New $44.50 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $40.00 to $44.50 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ESNT. Zacks Investment Research raised Essent Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Essent Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Essent Group in a research report on Monday, September 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Essent Group presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.96.

Get Essent Group alerts:

Essent Group stock opened at $43.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.41. Essent Group has a 1-year low of $17.52 and a 1-year high of $55.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.36.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Essent Group had a net margin of 49.62% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The firm had revenue of $236.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Essent Group will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Essent Group by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 27.1% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Essent Group by 12.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in Essent Group by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 13,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Essent Group by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 2,194 shares during the period. 93.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

Read More: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Essent Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essent Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.