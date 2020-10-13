Equinox Gold Cp (NASDAQ:EQX) PT Raised to $19.25 at Scotiabank

Equinox Gold Cp (NASDAQ:EQX) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from $17.00 to $19.25 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 51.46% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold Cp from $23.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. CIBC boosted their target price on Equinox Gold Cp from $18.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equinox Gold Cp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Equinox Gold Cp from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.84.

NASDAQ:EQX traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.71. The stock had a trading volume of 24,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,482,748. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.42. Equinox Gold Cp has a 52 week low of $4.63 and a 52 week high of $13.66.

Equinox Gold Cp (NASDAQ:EQX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $215.39 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Equinox Gold Cp by 4,347.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 3,826 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Equinox Gold Cp during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Equinox Gold Cp in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Equinox Gold Cp by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Equinox Gold Cp during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000.

Equinox Gold Cp Company Profile

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona gold mine covering a total land package of approximately 2,000 square kilometers located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Mesquite gold mine covering a total area of 1,890 hectares and Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

