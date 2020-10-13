Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Price Target Cut to $6.00

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) had its price objective lowered by Piper Sandler from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Energy Transfer’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ET. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Energy Transfer from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Energy Transfer from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They set a hold rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.94.

Shares of NYSE ET opened at $6.05 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.03. Energy Transfer has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $13.86. The stock has a market cap of $16.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 2.56.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.60 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 8.64%. Analysts predict that Energy Transfer will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer in the second quarter worth $29,000. Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new position in Energy Transfer during the second quarter worth about $36,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 30.3% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,287 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 39.83% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

