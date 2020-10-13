Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Price Target Cut to $6.00

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) had its price objective lowered by Piper Sandler from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Energy Transfer’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS.
Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ET. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Energy Transfer from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Energy Transfer from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They set a hold rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.94.
Shares of NYSE ET opened at $6.05 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.03. Energy Transfer has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $13.86. The stock has a market cap of $16.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 2.56.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer in the second quarter worth $29,000. Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new position in Energy Transfer during the second quarter worth about $36,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 30.3% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,287 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 39.83% of the company’s stock.
About Energy Transfer
Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.
