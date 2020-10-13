Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) PT Raised to $6.00

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) had its price objective raised by Piper Sandler from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Endo International’s FY2020 earnings at $2.18 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.08 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.24 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.51 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded Endo International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Endo International in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They set a sell rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Endo International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. SunTrust Banks restated a buy rating on shares of Endo International in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Endo International in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Endo International currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.33.

Shares of NASDAQ ENDP opened at $4.47 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.55. Endo International has a 52-week low of $2.08 and a 52-week high of $7.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 1.32.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $687.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $637.99 million. Endo International had a negative net margin of 5.25% and a negative return on equity of 91.41%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Endo International will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hayden Royal LLC bought a new position in shares of Endo International in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Endo International in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. lifted its position in Endo International by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 20,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,490 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Endo International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Endo International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.21% of the company’s stock.

Endo International Company Profile

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Generic Pharmaceuticals, U.S. Branded Pharmaceuticals, and International Pharmaceuticals.

