Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) Price Target Raised to $50.00 at Scotiabank

Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 92.46% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Monday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Endeavour Mining from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining from $45.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.60.

OTCMKTS EDVMF traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.98. The company had a trading volume of 9,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,032. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.29. Endeavour Mining has a fifty-two week low of $11.02 and a fifty-two week high of $30.33.

Endeavour Mining Corporation operates as an intermediate gold producer in West Africa. Its flagship properties are the Houndé mine located in Burkina Faso and the Ity CIL project situated in Côte d'Ivoire. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proved and probable reserves of 8.0 million ounces, as well as measured and indicated resources of 13.9 million ounces of gold.

