Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) PT Raised to $15.00 at Piper Sandler

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) had its price target lifted by Piper Sandler from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

EFC has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ellington Financial from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. BofA Securities started coverage on Ellington Financial in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $11.50 price objective on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Ellington Financial in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $11.50 target price for the company. TheStreet raised Ellington Financial from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ellington Financial from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.33.

Shares of NYSE EFC opened at $13.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 57.68, a quick ratio of 57.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $571.30 million, a PE ratio of -9.60 and a beta of 2.06. Ellington Financial has a twelve month low of $3.24 and a twelve month high of $19.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.08.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $24.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.16 million. Ellington Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.97% and a negative net margin of 43.08%. On average, equities analysts predict that Ellington Financial will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.28%. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.34%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Ellington Financial by 179.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 227.5% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 3,455 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 2,112.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 7,605 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ellington Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $130,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ellington Financial in the second quarter valued at $133,000. 63.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ellington Financial LLC, through its subsidiary Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company acquires and manages mortgage-related assets, including residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

