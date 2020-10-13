Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. trimmed its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 960 shares during the period. Eli Lilly And Co accounts for about 0.7% of Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $2,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the third quarter valued at about $124,000. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 5.2% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 11,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 7.7% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 92.6% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 2.3% in the third quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,393,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim raised shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Eli Lilly And Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $149.55 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.85.

In other news, SVP Melissa S. Barnes sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.01, for a total transaction of $755,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,560,815.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LLY stock traded down $1.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $152.78. 26,979 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,893,416. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.97. Eli Lilly And Co has a 12-month low of $101.36 and a 12-month high of $170.75.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 183.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Eli Lilly And Co will post 7.32 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

