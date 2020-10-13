Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $13.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Eldorado Gold is a gold producing and exploration company with gold assets in Brazil and Turkey. “

EGO has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Friday, July 10th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Eldorado Gold from $10.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Eldorado Gold from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Scotiabank increased their target price on Eldorado Gold from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Eldorado Gold from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.89.

Shares of NYSE EGO opened at $13.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.89. Eldorado Gold has a one year low of $4.60 and a one year high of $13.31.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 2.42%. The company had revenue of $255.92 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eldorado Gold will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EGO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold during the first quarter worth $39,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Eldorado Gold during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold in the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Turkey, Greece, Brazil, Serbia, Canada, and Romania. The company holds 100% interests in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines in Turkey; Lamaque gold project in Canada; Perama Hill gold-silver project and Sapes in Greece; and Vila Nova iron ore mine and 100% interest in Tocantinzinho gold project in Brazil.

