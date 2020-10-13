Education Ecosystem (LEDU) Achieves Market Cap of $1.53 Million

Education Ecosystem (CURRENCY:LEDU) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 13th. One Education Ecosystem token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0069 or 0.00000060 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Education Ecosystem has traded 11.2% higher against the US dollar. Education Ecosystem has a total market cap of $1.53 million and $55,784.00 worth of Education Ecosystem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Education Ecosystem alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001298 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00041274 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006517 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded down 67.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006481 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008761 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $551.86 or 0.04835658 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00053468 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00031951 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Education Ecosystem

Education Ecosystem is a token. It launched on February 8th, 2018. Education Ecosystem’s total supply is 362,983,094 tokens and its circulating supply is 222,459,521 tokens. Education Ecosystem’s official website is ledu.education-ecosystem.com . Education Ecosystem’s official Twitter account is @liveedutv and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Education Ecosystem is medium.com/liveedu-ico

Education Ecosystem Token Trading

Education Ecosystem can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Education Ecosystem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Education Ecosystem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Education Ecosystem using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Education Ecosystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Education Ecosystem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.