easyJet plc (LON:EZJ) Receives GBX 871.88 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of easyJet plc (LON:EZJ) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 803.44 ($10.50).

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EZJ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 530 ($6.92) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 500 ($6.53) price target on shares of easyJet and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Liberum Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 730 ($9.54) target price on shares of easyJet in a research note on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 1,100 ($14.37) price target on shares of easyJet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th.

Shares of EZJ stock opened at GBX 483.60 ($6.32) on Thursday. easyJet has a 1 year low of GBX 410 ($5.36) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,570 ($20.51). The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion and a PE ratio of 8.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 559.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 614.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.67, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.55.

In other easyJet news, insider Charles Gurassa acquired 90,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 554 ($7.24) per share, with a total value of £499,935.14 ($653,168.46). Also, insider Julie Southern bought 1,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 561 ($7.33) per share, with a total value of £9,935.31 ($12,980.55). Insiders have bought a total of 92,062 shares of company stock valued at $51,016,770 over the last ninety days.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2018, the company operated 979 routes and a fleet of 315 aircraft. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircraft; and the provision of graphic design services. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is based in Luton, the United Kingdom.

