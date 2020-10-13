Dynamic Achieves Market Cap of $8.45 Million (DYN)

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 13th. Dynamic has a total market cap of $8.45 million and approximately $14,093.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dynamic coin can now be purchased for about $0.56 or 0.00004895 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Dynamic has traded up 53.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Dynamic

DYN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 18th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 15,127,675 coins. Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dynamic’s official website is duality.solutions

Dynamic Coin Trading

Dynamic can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dynamic using one of the exchanges listed above.

