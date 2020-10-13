DREP Price Reaches $0.0039 on Exchanges (DREP)

DREP (CURRENCY:DREP) traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 13th. Over the last seven days, DREP has traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar. One DREP token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DREP has a market cap of $15.44 million and $1.63 million worth of DREP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008779 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002247 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.78 or 0.00269946 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00098251 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00037044 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $172.59 or 0.01513721 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000234 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.63 or 0.00154640 BTC.

DREP Token Profile

DREP’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,987,164,299 tokens. The Reddit community for DREP is /r/DREP-FOUNDATION and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DREP’s official website is www.drep.org . DREP’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep . DREP’s official message board is medium.com/drep-family

DREP Token Trading

DREP can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DREP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DREP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DREP using one of the exchanges listed above.

