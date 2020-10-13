Dragonchain (DRGN) Hits Market Cap of $19.35 Million

Dragonchain (CURRENCY:DRGN) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 13th. Dragonchain has a market cap of $19.35 million and approximately $23,377.00 worth of Dragonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dragonchain token can currently be purchased for $0.0539 or 0.00000472 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex, Allcoin, CoinExchange and IDEX. In the last week, Dragonchain has traded up 2.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008770 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002246 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.92 or 0.00270942 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.24 or 0.00098452 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00037046 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.35 or 0.01510250 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000234 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.68 or 0.00154944 BTC.

Dragonchain Token Profile

Dragonchain launched on August 17th, 2017. Dragonchain’s total supply is 433,494,437 tokens and its circulating supply is 359,355,726 tokens. The Reddit community for Dragonchain is /r/drgn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dragonchain is dragonchain.com . Dragonchain’s official Twitter account is @dragonchaingang and its Facebook page is accessible here

Dragonchain Token Trading

Dragonchain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, LATOKEN, IDEX, CoinExchange, Bancor Network, Fatbtc, Kucoin, Allcoin, Tidex and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragonchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dragonchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dragonchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

