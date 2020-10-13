Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Cut to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

DORM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Dorman Products from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dorman Products from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $73.67.

Dorman Products stock opened at $93.50 on Friday. Dorman Products has a one year low of $44.49 and a one year high of $97.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.30, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.81.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 7.67%. The company had revenue of $233.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Dorman Products will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jeffery Darby sold 1,624 shares of Dorman Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.31, for a total transaction of $135,295.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,037.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DORM. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Dorman Products in the third quarter valued at $228,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dorman Products in the 3rd quarter worth about $247,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Dorman Products by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 34,049 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 11,011 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Dorman Products during the 2nd quarter valued at about $345,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dorman Products by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 131,359 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,810,000 after purchasing an additional 3,586 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

Dorman Products, Inc supplies automotive replacement parts, automotive hardware, and brake products to the automotive aftermarket and mass merchandise markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake manifolds, exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and fasteners, including oil drain plugs, wheel bolts, and wheel lug nuts.

