Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Now Covered by Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Dollar General (NYSE:DG) in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on DG. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Dollar General from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $182.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $222.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollar General has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $215.27.

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $220.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.40. Dollar General has a one year low of $125.00 and a one year high of $222.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.97, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $205.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.53.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.68. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 33.51%. The firm had revenue of $8.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar General will post 10 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 5th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.40%.

In related news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 8,759 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.20, for a total value of $1,762,310.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,924 shares in the company, valued at $3,002,708.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rhonda Taylor sold 29,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total value of $5,798,008.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,336,162.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,435 shares of company stock valued at $19,984,494 in the last ninety days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 48,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,330,000 after acquiring an additional 5,373 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 4.9% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 47,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,248,000 after buying an additional 2,231 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 25,893.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,682,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,085,000 after buying an additional 1,676,093 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 115.1% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 183,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,729,000 after buying an additional 98,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,666,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,665,000 after buying an additional 66,301 shares during the period. 91.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

