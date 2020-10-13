Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) PT Raised to $70.00

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $54.50 to $70.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

DFS has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Discover Financial Services from $68.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Discover Financial Services has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $63.29.

NYSE:DFS opened at $64.63 on Friday. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $23.25 and a 52 week high of $87.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.86 and its 200-day moving average is $48.56. The firm has a market cap of $19.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 1.81.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.25). Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 1,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total value of $94,521.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,751,907.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Birch Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 9,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 14.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 0.8% during the second quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 30,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 0.9% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Group grew its stake in Discover Financial Services by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 8,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

