Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on DIOD. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diodes from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Diodes from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Diodes has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $56.50.

Get Diodes alerts:

NASDAQ DIOD opened at $63.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Diodes has a twelve month low of $31.51 and a twelve month high of $64.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.23. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33 and a beta of 1.13.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Diodes had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 10.59%. The company had revenue of $288.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Diodes will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Diodes news, CFO Brett R. Whitmire sold 1,549 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total value of $80,578.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,131,435. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.13, for a total transaction of $417,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 521,448 shares in the company, valued at $27,183,084.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 463,810 shares of company stock worth $24,657,235 in the last 90 days. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Diodes by 87.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 584,446 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,748,000 after purchasing an additional 271,855 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diodes in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,873,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Diodes during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,015,000. Tygh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Diodes during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,686,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Diodes by 91.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,844,000 after buying an additional 52,849 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

About Diodes

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

See Also: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.