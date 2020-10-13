Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Alstom (EPA:ALO) a €41.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €41.00 ($48.24) target price on Alstom (EPA:ALO) in a report issued on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €51.00 ($60.00) target price on shares of Alstom and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. UBS Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on shares of Alstom and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on shares of Alstom and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €54.00 ($63.53) price target on Alstom and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on Alstom and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alstom presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €49.88 ($58.68).

Shares of Alstom stock opened at €41.53 ($48.86) on Friday. Alstom has a 12-month low of €25.65 ($30.18) and a 12-month high of €37.37 ($43.96). The business’s 50 day moving average is €44.98 and its 200-day moving average is €42.75.

Alstom SA develops and markets systems, equipment, and services for the transport sector in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle-East, and Africa. The company offers metros, tramways, tram-trains, suburban trains, regional trains, high-speed trains, and passengers and freight locomotives; and signaling products, such as rail control systems, security and control, trackside, and interlocking products.

