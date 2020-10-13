Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give adidas (FRA:ADS) a €240.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €240.00 ($282.35) price objective on adidas (FRA:ADS) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €270.00 ($317.65) price target on shares of adidas and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €240.00 ($282.35) target price on shares of adidas and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €270.00 ($317.65) price target on shares of adidas and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Independent Research set a €205.00 ($241.18) price objective on shares of adidas and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €280.00 ($329.41) price objective on adidas and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. adidas has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €255.75 ($300.88).

adidas stock opened at €286.30 ($336.82) on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is €270.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is €239.88. adidas has a 52 week low of €163.65 ($192.53) and a 52 week high of €201.01 ($236.48).

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Russia/CIS, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

