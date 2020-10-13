DCC (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DCC (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $79.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “DCC Public Limited Company provides sales, marketing, distribution and business support services. It serves energy, IT and entertainment products, healthcare, environmental services, food and beverage sectors. DCC Public Limited Company is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of DCC from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of DCC in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of DCC in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group cut DCC from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered DCC from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $79.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS DCCPF opened at $70.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $84.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.64. DCC has a one year low of $49.00 and a one year high of $91.85.

DCC Company Profile

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). This segment serves approximately 0.7 million customers. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides inbound logistics, storage and filling, and outbound logistics services.

