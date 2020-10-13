Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Tudor Pickering

Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock.

DAR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Darling Ingredients from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Monday, September 28th. They issued an overweight rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. CSFB started coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Monday, September 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They set a buy rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.44.

Shares of Darling Ingredients stock opened at $43.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.65. Darling Ingredients has a 1 year low of $10.25 and a 1 year high of $43.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $848.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.12 million. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 12.32%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Darling Ingredients will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Brenda Snell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,695 shares in the company, valued at $1,078,935. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dirk Kloosterboer sold 77,500 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total value of $2,523,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 208,448 shares in the company, valued at $6,787,066.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 127,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,173,000 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the second quarter worth about $25,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Darling Ingredients by 14.4% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers a range of ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

