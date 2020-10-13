DAD (DAD) Market Cap Hits $29.29 Million

DAD (CURRENCY:DAD) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 13th. Over the last week, DAD has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar. One DAD token can currently be bought for $0.22 or 0.00001909 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DAD has a market cap of $29.29 million and approximately $1.63 million worth of DAD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DAD Token Profile

DAD is a token. It was first traded on September 28th, 2019. DAD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 134,601,733 tokens. DAD’s official message board is medium.com/@dad_chain . DAD’s official website is dad.one . DAD’s official Twitter account is @dad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DAD

DAD can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

