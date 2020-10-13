Cube (AUTO) Market Cap Hits $2.06 Million

Cube (CURRENCY:AUTO) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 13th. Cube has a total market capitalization of $2.06 million and $22,657.00 worth of Cube was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cube token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including CPDAX, BitForex, OKEx and HitBTC. Over the last week, Cube has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008779 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002247 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.78 or 0.00269946 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00098251 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00037044 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $172.59 or 0.01513721 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000234 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.63 or 0.00154640 BTC.

Cube Token Profile

Cube launched on November 22nd, 2017. Cube’s total supply is 7,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,774,940,000 tokens. Cube’s official message board is medium.com/@cubeintel . Cube’s official website is cubeint.io . Cube’s official Twitter account is @cubeintel

Buying and Selling Cube

Cube can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, OKEx, IDEX, BitForex and CPDAX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cube directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cube should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cube using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

