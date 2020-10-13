Critical Review: Green Cures & Botanical Distribution (OTCMKTS:GRCU) & XPO Logistics (OTCMKTS:XPO)

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) and Green Cures & Botanical Distribution (OTCMKTS:GRCU) are both transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

This table compares XPO Logistics and Green Cures & Botanical Distribution’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XPO Logistics $16.65 billion 0.52 $419.00 million $4.03 23.65 Green Cures & Botanical Distribution N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

XPO Logistics has higher revenue and earnings than Green Cures & Botanical Distribution.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for XPO Logistics and Green Cures & Botanical Distribution, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score XPO Logistics 0 3 12 0 2.80 Green Cures & Botanical Distribution 0 0 0 0 N/A

XPO Logistics presently has a consensus price target of $89.25, indicating a potential downside of 6.37%. Given XPO Logistics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe XPO Logistics is more favorable than Green Cures & Botanical Distribution.

Risk and Volatility

XPO Logistics has a beta of 2.44, indicating that its share price is 144% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Green Cures & Botanical Distribution has a beta of 1.44, indicating that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares XPO Logistics and Green Cures & Botanical Distribution’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XPO Logistics 0.82% 9.11% 1.73% Green Cures & Botanical Distribution N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

95.9% of XPO Logistics shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.9% of XPO Logistics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

XPO Logistics beats Green Cures & Botanical Distribution on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc. provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services. Its Logistics segment offers a range of contract logistics services, including value-added warehousing and distribution, e-commerce fulfillment, cold chain solutions, reverse logistics, packaging and labeling, factory support, aftermarket support, inventory management and personalization services; and engineered and customized solutions and supply chain optimization services; The company offers its services to customers in various industries, such as retail, e-commerce, food and beverage, consumer packaged goods. XPO Logistics, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

Green Cures & Botanical Distribution Company Profile

Green Cures & Botanical Distribution Inc. operates various services and products in the medical marijuana and botanical industry. It focuses on the production, distribution, and management of cannabis-derived products. The company's products comprise nutritional supplements, vitamins, minerals, herbs/botanicals, sports nutrition, and specialty products. It also provides online community portals that supply public with information and resources regarding the benefits of cannabis-derived products. Green Cures & Botanical Distribution Inc. is based in Inglewood, California.

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.