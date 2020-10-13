Credit Suisse Group Raises HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Price Target to $158.00

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group from $143.00 to $158.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on HCA. Mizuho boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $131.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $149.05.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HCA opened at $130.23 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $130.97 and its 200 day moving average is $113.83. HCA Healthcare has a 12-month low of $58.38 and a 12-month high of $151.97. The stock has a market cap of $44.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.19.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $4.17. The firm had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.44 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.67% and a negative return on equity of 589.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.97, for a total value of $30,638.19. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $353,756.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.73, for a total transaction of $2,005,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,851,954.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,481 shares of company stock valued at $2,070,363 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. Sanders Capital LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $723,683,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the second quarter worth approximately $81,520,000. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 47.5% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,163,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,978,000 after purchasing an additional 696,740 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 42.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,148,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,575,000 after buying an additional 638,628 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 122.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,147,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,968,000 after buying an additional 631,592 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.28% of the company’s stock.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

Read More: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.