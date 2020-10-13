Cowen Increases Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) Price Target to $39.00

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its price target lifted by Cowen from $31.00 to $39.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded Marvell Technology Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Marvell Technology Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.96.

MRVL opened at $43.59 on Friday. Marvell Technology Group has a 1-year low of $16.45 and a 1-year high of $45.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $29.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.94.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $727.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.88 million. Marvell Technology Group had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 50.67%. Marvell Technology Group’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Marvell Technology Group will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. Marvell Technology Group’s payout ratio is 75.00%.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of Marvell Technology Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total transaction of $275,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total value of $195,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,500 shares of company stock worth $874,300. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 70.4% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 21.4% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,089,000. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 987,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,338,000 after buying an additional 243,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Marvell Technology Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $328,000. Institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Group

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

